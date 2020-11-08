X

No. 4 Notre Dame sacks No. 1 Clemson 47-40 in overtime

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book looks for a receiver during the first quarter against Clemson in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Matt Cashore

By RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Kyren Williams had a 3-yard touchdown run in the second overtime and No. 4 Notre Dame shut down top-ranked Clemson with a couple of sacks to seal a 47-40 victory Saturday night, the Fighting Irish's first victory over a No. 1 in 27 years.

Clemson had won 36 straight games and had not lost to an Atlantic Coast Conference team since 2017. The Fighting Irish (7-0, 6-0), playing in the ACC only because of the pandemic, snapped both streaks and sparked fans to storm the field in a celebration that most definitely did not meet the CDC's social-distancing guidelines.

After Williams gave Norte Dame the lead on the first possession of the second OT, the Irish pushed Clemson back with back-to-back sacks on DJ Uaigalelei by Adetokumbo Ogundeji and Daelin Hayes on the Tigers first two plays.

The big freshman quarterback completed to passes after the second-and-39, but the final one was way short of the line to gain and a couple of laterals didn't help.

The Fighting Irish have won 13 straight games, snapped an 11-game losing streak against top-five teams and beat a No. 1 for the first time since taking down Florida State in 1993 at Notre Dame Stadium.

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei looks for a receiver during the first quarter against Notre Dame in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Matt Cashore

Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) catches a pass as Notre Dame's Isaiah Foskey (7) defends during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Matt Cashore

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) celebrates after a touchdown against Clemson during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Matt Cashore

Clemson wide receiver Cornell Powell (17) catches a pass for a touchdown as Notre Dame cornerback TaRiq Bracy (28) defends during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Matt Cashore

Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector (10) celebrates after recovering a Notre Dame fumble in the end zone during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Matt Cashore

