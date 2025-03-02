No. 4 Houston clinches Big 12 regular-season title with 73-64 win over Cincinnati

L
Cincinnati's Josh Reed, center, reaches for a rebound along with Houston's Milos Uzan (7) and Joseph Tugler during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati's Josh Reed, center, reaches for a rebound along with Houston's Milos Uzan (7) and Joseph Tugler during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Nation & World
19 minutes ago
X

HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 20 points and No. 4 Houston clinched the outright Big 12 regular-season title for a second straight season with a 73-64 win over Cincinnati on Saturday.

Terrance Arceneaux added 10 points for Houston (25-4, 17-1 Big 12), which has won eight straight. The Cougars became the first team to win the regular-season championship in its first two years in a major conference since Idaho, which won the PCC in the 1921-22 and 1922-23 seasons. Houston joined the Big 12 in 2023.

The Cougars, who have won 12 straight over Cincinnati, shot 54% and owned a 17-9 advantage in points off turnovers.

Day Day Thomas scored 19 points and Jizzle James added 18 for Cincinnati (17-12, 7-11). The Bearcats shot 44% and were 6 of 20 on 3-pointers.

Takeaways

Cincinnati: The Bearcats missed a chance to improve their resume for a possible NCAA Tournament berth. Cincinnati fell to 1-10 in Quad 1 games this season.

Houston: The Cougars continue to help their cause for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with their 21st win in 22 games. Houston improved to 15-4 in Quad 1 and 2 games this season, with all of its losses coming in Quad 1 games.

Key moment

Trailing 10-2 with 13½ minutes left in the first half, Houston coach Kelvin Sampson called timeout, and Cryer hit a jumper out of it to start a 18-2 run. Houston led 37-25 at the half.

Key stat

Houston dominated the paint with a 40-24 advantage in points in the paint.

Up next

Houston hosts Kansas on Monday, and Cincinnati hosts Kansas State on Wednesday.

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Cincinnati's Jizzle James (2) goes up for a shot as Houston's Milos Uzan (7) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Houston's Joseph Tugler, left, and Cincinnati's Dan Skillings Jr. battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cincinnati's Day Day Thomas (1) drives past Houston's Milos Uzan (7) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cincinnati's Day Day Thomas (1) defends against Houston's Emanuel Sharp during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Houston's Joseph Tugler (11) looks to pass the ball as Cincinnati's Aziz Bandaogo defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip )

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cincinnati's Dan Skillings Jr. (0) drives toward the basket as Houston's L.J. Cryer (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cincinnati's Aziz Bandaogo (55) and Houston's Joseph Tugler (11) reach for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Man City gets past Plymouth to reach FA Cup quarters. Millwall keeper...
2
Grammy-nominated R&B singer Angie Stone dies in car crash
3
Anti-DOGE protests at Tesla stores target Elon Musk's bottom line
4
The world's most famous sled dog race is longer than ever. Here's a...
5
Jahmai Mashack hits long 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift No. 5...