No. 3 USC hits two late free throws to beat Ole Miss 68-66 in Paris

USC Trojans's forward Kiki Iriafen challenges during the basketball match between the University of Southern California (USC) and Ole Miss, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

USC Trojans's forward Kiki Iriafen challenges during the basketball match between the University of Southern California (USC) and Ole Miss, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
By JEROME PUGMIRE – Associated Press
21 minutes ago
PARIS (AP) — Kiki Iriafen made a pair of free throws with seconds remaining to lift No. 3 Southern California over Mississippi 68-66 on Monday in a season-opening doubleheader in France.

The score was tied 66-66 with 10 seconds left when Iriafen — an Associated Press preseason All-America selection — hit her two free throws.

Iriafen finished with 22 points while teammate JuJu Watkins led the way for USC with 27 points.

K.K. Deans scored 19 points for No. 20 Ole Miss. Madison Scott added 14.

With a little under two minutes left, Deans made a jump shot from near halfway to put Ole Miss ahead 66-64.

The 8,000-capacity Adidas Arena, home to the men's Paris Basketball team, was about half full.

Takeaways

USC: The Trojans gave the ball away too often and were sloppy in defense at times, too often leaving themselves wide open from 3-point range.

Mississippi: The Rebels just kept coming back, rallying to lead 16-15 at the end of the first quarter and then fighting back from an 11-point halftime deficit. They outscored USC 40-31 in the second half.

Key moment

Having done so much to drag her team back into the game from the floor — including a game-high four 3-pointers — Deans fouled out with 10 seconds left. She walked off with her head bowed as USC took advantage.

Key stat

7 — Ole Miss was 7 of 23 from 3-point range, while USC was only 1 of 11.

Up Next

USC takes on Cal Poly at the Galen Center on Saturday. Ole Miss hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday.

AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

USC forward Kiki Iriafen, center, protects the ball against Mississippi forward Madison Scott, left, and guard Tameiya Sadler, right, during an NCAA college basketball game in Paris, France Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

USC Trojans's guard Talia von Oelhoffen, right, competes for the ball against Ole Miss's guard Sira Thienou, left, during the basketball match between the University of Southern California (USC) and Ole Miss, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Ole Miss's guard Kennedy Todd-Williams, center, competes for the ball against USC Trojans's guard Juju Watkins, left, during the basketball match between the University of Southern California (USC) and Ole Miss, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Ole Miss's guard Sira Thienou, right, competes for the ball against USC Trojans's guard Juju Watkins, left, during the basketball match between the University of Southern California (USC) and Ole Miss, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

USC Trojans's guard Juju Watkins reacts during the basketball match between the University of Southern California (USC) and Ole Miss, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

USC Trojans's guard Kennedy Smith scores during the basketball match between the University of Southern California (USC) and Ole Miss, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

USC Trojans's forward Kiki Iriafen, right, celebrates the victory with guard Aaliyah Gayles, centre, and guard Rian Forestier during the basketball match between the University of Southern California (USC) and Ole Miss, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Mississippi guard Kennedy Todd-Williams drives against USC guard Juju Watkins during an NCAA college basketball game in Paris, France Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

USC Trojans's guard Malia Samuels, left, competes for the ball against Ole Miss's guard Sira Thienou, left, during the basketball match between the University of Southern California (USC) and Ole Miss, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

USC Trojans's forward Kiki Iriafen celebrates the victory during the basketball match between the University of Southern California (USC) and Ole Miss, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

USC Trojans's forward Kiki Iriafen celebrates the victory during the basketball match between the University of Southern California (USC) and Ole Miss, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

USC Trojans's forward Kiki Iriafen during the basketball match between the University of Southern California (USC) and Ole Miss, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

USC Trojans's coach Lindsay Gottlieb, right, talks with USC Trojans's guard Malia Samuels, left, during the basketball match between the University of Southern California (USC) and Ole Miss, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

USC Trojans's guard Juju Watkins, right, competes for the ball against Ole Miss's forward Starr Jacobs, left, during the basketball match between the University of Southern California (USC) and Ole Miss, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

USC Trojans's forward Kiki Iriafen celebrates the victory during the basketball match between the University of Southern California (USC) and Ole Miss, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

