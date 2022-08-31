No. 3 Sakkari out as another top player falls at US Open

“It’s disappointing, it hurts, because I was feeling better, I was enjoying myself, feeling good on the court and it was just very disappointing that my level was that low today,” Sakkari said.

Sakkari’s loss came after defending champion Emma Raducanu and two-time winner Naomi Osaka were eliminated Tuesday night in the first round. That left Bianca Andreescu, who beat Williams in the 2019 final, as the most recent U.S. Open women's champion still in the field.

Andreescu was set to face No. 15 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night.

Coming off her run to the Wimbledon finals, No. 5 Ons Jabeur matched her best U.S. Open result with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Elizabeth Mandlik, the daughter of 1985 champion Hana Mandlikova. Jabeur lost in the third round in each of her last three trips to New York.

“I have a mission,” Jabeur said. “I’m No. 5 in the world, so for me I’m trying to represent that number as much as I can so I can really improve my game and I can really continue and improve my ranking, hopefully.”

She will play American Shelby Rogers, the No. 31 seed who beat Viktoria Kuzmova 7-5, 6-1.

Other top Americans trying to advance Wednesday included No. 12 Coco Gauff and 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys, the No. 20 seed.

Defending men's champion Daniil Medvedev was set to follow Williams on Arthur Ashe Stadium, with 2012 champion Andy Murray, No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime and Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios also in action.

Maria Sakkari, of Greece, reacts after losing a point to Wang Xiyu, of China, during the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Wang Xiyu, of China, reacts after beating Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)