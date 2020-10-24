No. 3 Notre Dame rides big plays to 45-3 win over Pitt

THE TAKEAWAY

Notre Dame: The Irish could ill afford a misstep with a showdown against No. 1 Clemson looming on Nov. 7. They nearly had one against Louisville but responded emphatically on the road against a team that came in with the nation's eighth-ranked defense. Book was sacked just twice, used his legs when necessary and avoided mistakes. If he can do it again on the road at Georgia Tech next week, a potential Game of the Year looms in South Bend on the first Saturday in November.

Pitt: The Panthers entered October unbeaten. They will exit it with their first four-game losing streak since 2007. The running game and the offensive line continue to be an issue, practically forcing the quarterback — whoever it is — to carry the load. Yellen might be up to it down the road, but he's not there yet. And the idea to wear their alternate gray jerseys, unveiled last month, was odd considering the opponent and the widely popular decision a few years ago to return to the yellow-and-blue concept that was the program's hallmark during the glory days of the 1970s and 80s.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Irish aren't going anywhere after handling Pitt with ease.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: travels to Georgia Tech next Saturday. The Irish won their last meeting with the Yellow Jackets 30-22 back in 2015.

Pitt: The Panthers are off next week then visit Florida State on Nov. 7.

Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) makes a catch over Pittsburgh defensive back Marquis Williams (14) and takes it in for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

Pittsburgh defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) breaks up a pass to Notre Dame wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) gets a pass away as Pittsburgh defensive lineman Rashad Weaver (17) and the Pitt defense pressure him during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) scrambles away from Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (32) for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

Pittsburgh quarterback Joey Yellen (16) passes against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates with teammates George Takacs (85), Tommy Kraemer (78) and Tommy Tremble (24) after scoring a touchdown against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek, left, heads to the end zone as teammate Avery Davis (3) cheers him on after making a catch against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

Notre Dame linebacker Bo Bauer (52) and safety Shaun Crawford (20) pressurer Pittsburgh quarterback Joey Yellen (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic