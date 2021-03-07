No. 3 NC State beats No. 5 Louisville 58-56 for ACC title

As Wolfpack players mobbed and hugged each other, Evans crumpled to the court near the Louisville bench, then covered her face with her hands as teammates quickly gathered by her side.

It was a disappointing final play for Evans after she had struggled with her shot for the previous two games and the first half Sunday. After starting 2 for 11 in this one, Evans suddenly got rolling in the third quarter with multiple tough drives as well as a fourth-quarter 3-pointer to finish with a team-high 15 points.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The Wolfpack broke through last year for the program’s first ACC Tournament title since 1991, part of coach Wes Moore’s push to do “special things.” Add another big item to that list, with the Wolfpack rallying from 10 down in the fourth quarter to beat Georgia Tech in Saturday's semifinals and then rallying from eight down in the final 9 minutes against the Cardinals.

Louisville: The Cardinals claimed the league regular-season title and the top seed after edging N.C. State by a small win-percentage margin even though the Wolfpack took the only meeting, winning on the road while the Cardinals held a No. 1 ranking. The Cardinals rallied from seven down midway through the third quarter to push ahead 48-40 on Evans' 3, then led 56-55 on Evans' tough banked drive over Cunane inside near the 2-minute mark. But the Cardinals didn't score again and ultimately came a play or two short of winning the program's second ACC Tournament title.

UP NEXT

Both teams are headed to Texas to play in the NCAA Tournament as high seeds, with the Wolfpack possibly positioned to claim at No. 1 seed with Sunday’s win.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

North Carolina State's Jada Boyd (5) guards Louisville's Elizabeth Balogun (4) as she attempts a pass during the championship of Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA women's college basketball game in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Credit: Ben McKeown Credit: Ben McKeown

Louisville's Kianna Smith (14) attempts a shot over North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane (33) during the championship of Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA women's college basketball game in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Credit: Ben McKeown Credit: Ben McKeown

North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane pulls down a key rebound under pressure from Georgia Tech's Lorela Cubaj in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 6, 2021.(Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Credit: Walt Unks Credit: Walt Unks

Louisville's Olivia Cochran (44) attempts a shot over North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane (33) during the championship of Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA women's college basketball game in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Credit: Ben McKeown Credit: Ben McKeown

North Carolina State's Jada Boyd (5) attempts a shot over Georgia Tech's Eylia Love (24) during an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Credit: Ben McKeown Credit: Ben McKeown

North Carolina State Head Coach Wes Moore shouts towards the court during the championship of Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA women's college basketball game in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Credit: Ben McKeown Credit: Ben McKeown