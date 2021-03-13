X

No. 3 Illinois gets past No. 5 Iowa, into Big Ten title game

Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5) celebrates with Adam Miller (44) after scoring following a steal against Iowa in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5) celebrates with Adam Miller (44) after scoring following a steal against Iowa in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Nation & World | 32 minutes ago
By MICHAEL MAROT, Associated Press
Kofi Cockburn scored 18 of his 26 points in the first half, and No. 3 Illinois beat No. 5 Iowa 82-71 to advance to the Big Ten Tournament title game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 18 of his 26 points in the first half, and No. 3 Illinois beat No. 5 Iowa 82-71 on Saturday to advance to the Big Ten Tournament title game.

The Fighting Illini (22-6) have won six straight, with three coming against top-10 foes. If Illinois wins one more, against No. 9 Ohio State, it would claim its first tourney title since 2005.

Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points for Illinois, and reserve guard Andre Curbelo finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Luka Garza had 21 points and 12 rebounds for Iowa (21-7). Jordan Bohannon scored 20 points.

It didn't the Illini long to impress an enthusiastic fan base that made the short trip to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

A 9-0 run midway through the first half gave Illinois a 22-14 lead that it never surrendered. The Illini still led 45-37 at the half then opened the second half on an 8-2 spurt that featured two big baskets from Jacob Grandison.

Iowa couldn't get closer than five rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes won't go away quietly in the NCAA Tournament, as Illinois found out Saturday. The Hawkeyes will pose matchup problems for opponents who are unfamiliar with Garza's size, versatility and supporting cast.

Illinois: The Fighting Illini might be playing their best basketball this season at the perfect time. They've already tied a single-season school record with five top-10 wins, and the last three all came on the road or neutral courts. They could celebrate the school record by cutting down the nets Sunday.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Will find out its next opponent when the NCAA Tournament brackets are released Sunday.

Illinois: Plays No. 9 Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) defends against Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) defends against Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) celebrates after being fouled on a basket against Iowa in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) celebrates after being fouled on a basket against Iowa in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) looks to shoot between Iowa guard CJ Fredrick (5) and center Luka Garza (55) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) looks to shoot between Iowa guard CJ Fredrick (5) and center Luka Garza (55) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams, right rear, celebrates as Giorgi Bezhanishvili follows through on a dunk over Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference men's tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams, right rear, celebrates as Giorgi Bezhanishvili follows through on a dunk over Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference men's tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Illinois' Adam Miller, left, and Andre Curbelo celebrate during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers at the Big Ten Conference men's tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois' Adam Miller, left, and Andre Curbelo celebrate during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers at the Big Ten Conference men's tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) dunks against Iowa in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) dunks against Iowa in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5) dives to make a steal under Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5) dives to make a steal under Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) gets a dunk over Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) gets a dunk over Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery (22) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, top, blocks a shot over Iowa center Luka Garza, bottom, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, top, blocks a shot over Iowa center Luka Garza, bottom, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Iowa center Luka Garza (55) watches as the ball goes out of bounds in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Iowa center Luka Garza (55) watches as the ball goes out of bounds in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, right, defends against Iowa center Luka Garza (55) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, right, defends against Iowa center Luka Garza (55) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.