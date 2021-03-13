No. 3 Illinois gets past No. 5 Iowa, into Big Ten title game

A 9-0 run midway through the first half gave Illinois a 22-14 lead that it never surrendered. The Illini still led 45-37 at the half then opened the second half on an 8-2 spurt that featured two big baskets from Jacob Grandison.

Iowa couldn't get closer than five rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes won't go away quietly in the NCAA Tournament, as Illinois found out Saturday. The Hawkeyes will pose matchup problems for opponents who are unfamiliar with Garza's size, versatility and supporting cast.

Illinois: The Fighting Illini might be playing their best basketball this season at the perfect time. They've already tied a single-season school record with five top-10 wins, and the last three all came on the road or neutral courts. They could celebrate the school record by cutting down the nets Sunday.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Will find out its next opponent when the NCAA Tournament brackets are released Sunday.

Illinois: Plays No. 9 Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game.

