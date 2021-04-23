No. 3 House Democrat, Rep. Clyburn, fined $5K over screening

The South Carolina congressman, 80, is serving his 15th term in the House. He has appealed the fine, the committee said in a statement.

Clyburn is the first Democrat to be fined under security screening rules the House imposed this year after the violent Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Three Republicans have been fined, most recently Kentucky Rep. Harold Rogers, who is 83 and has also appealed.