No. 25 Auburn rolls past FCS foe Alabama State 62-0

Colby Wooden’s field-goal block in the first half helped preserve a shutout for Auburn’s defense, which scored its own touchdown when Roger McCreary returned an interception 35 yards in the third quarter.

Harsin credited Alabama State (1-1) for “having a good game plan” and forcing the heavily favored Tigers to make several changes during halftime.

“I thought our kids played hard,” Alabama State coach Donald Hill-Eley said. “The score is not indicative of how hard we played. We knew it was an uphill challenge, playing an SEC team. … But I was impressed with several phases of the day.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Auburn: After scoring five touchdowns on its first five drives in Week 1 against Akron, Auburn only scored 13 points in its first five drives against Alabama State. While the Tigers bounced back after halftime, the slow start will be a point of emphasis for Harsin and his staff ahead of a big trip to Penn State.

Alabama State: Although the Hornets needed overtime to knock off Division II’s Miles College in Week 1, they should be able to build off a better-than-expected start against SEC competition heading into FCS play.

RECORD-BREAKING START

Auburn recorded a combined 1,151 yards of total offense against Akron and Alabama State, which broke a program record for yardage through the first two games of the season set in 2009. The Tigers have also scored 60 or more points in back-to-back games for the first time since 1932.

OFF AND RUNNING

Auburn’s Tank Bigsby rushed for 122 yards on 11 carries, giving him back-to-back 100-yard performances to open the season. Hunter, who took the No. 2 running back role Saturday in the absence of Shaun Shivers, has matched that feat in the first two games of his college career.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The No. 25 Tigers, who debuted in the poll this week, will most likely stay ranked but won’t get many style points for this victory over an FCS opponent.

UP NEXT

Auburn travels to face Penn State in a primetime showdown on Sept. 18.

Alabama State will have a week off before hosting Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 25.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Caption Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter (27) catches a pass against Alabama State during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Auburn running back Sean Jackson (44) stretches over the goal line for a touchdown as Alabama State lineman Joshua Long (98) defends during the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Alabama State quarterback Ryan Nettles (13) looks to throw a pass against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption A seat to honor POW * MIA soldiers sits in the end zone before the kickoff of an NCAA football game between Auburn and Alabama State Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Auburn wide receiver Demetris Robertson (0) catches a pass for a touchdown as Alabama State Keenan Isaac (10) tries to defend during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Alabama State Jacquez Payton (4) knocks a pass away from Auburn wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (11) during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Alabama State quarterback Ryan Nettles (13) throws a pass against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) comes up short as he stretches for the goal line as Alabama State linebacker Jake Howard (46) tackles him during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill