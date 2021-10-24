No. 22 San Diego St. builds lead, holds off Air Force 20-14

San Diego State (7-0, 3-0 Mountain West) beat Air Force for a ninth straight time. Air Force (6-2, 3-2) had its four-game winning streak snapped.

“Instead of having another DB in there, we really felt our linebackers — and that’s a really good group, they’re well-coached — it put some bigger bodies out there on the field that are really athletic also,” San Diego State coach Brady Hoke said.

The Aztecs led 13-0 at half, with Williams’ 1-yard TD run between Araiza’s field goals of 22 and 51 yards following Air Force turnovers.

“We had too many mistakes on our part,” Air Force defensive lineman Jordan Jackson said. “They’re a great team and we couldn’t afford to make mistakes like we did. I think that was the deciding factor.”

San Diego State added to the lead on its first possession of the second half. Bell broke a 32-yard run before scoring from 3 yards out to make it 20-0.

“If you go out there and fight every play, eventually something’s going to happen, some big play is going to come, something is going to work out and that’s exactly what we trust in,” Bell said.

The Falcons got on the board late in the third quarter on Warren Bryan’s 13-yard pass to Dalton King on fourth down. Initially ruled incomplete, the call was overturned on review when it was determined King had possession when he crossed the goal line before the ball came out on the hit by Patrick McMorris.

Air Force pulled to within six after Dane Kinamon took a fourth-down pitch from Bryan and ran 3 yards for a touchdown with 3:59 left.

The Falcons got the ball back with 2:18 to play and punted after a fourth-down conversion was negated by a penalty. San Diego State ran out the final 1:35.

Araiza, who also punts for the Aztecs, got off an 81-yarder in the first quarter. It was the second consecutive week Araiza had an 80-plus yard punt and a 50-plus yard field goal. He had an 86-yard punt and a 53-yard field goal in the Aztecs’ double overtime victory over San Jose State last week. GOING LONG

Araiza had a 67-yard punt to go with his 81-yarder and now has 14 punts of 60 or more yards on the season, tying him with Texas A&M’s Braden Mann (2018) for the most in a season in FBS history.

THE TAKEAWAY

San Diego State’s top-ranked rushing defense bottled up Air Force’s ground game most of the game. The Aztecs held the Falcons to 192 rushing yards, well under Air Force’s average of 336.4 per game.

Air Force dropped to 4-19 against Top 25 opponents under coach Troy Calhoun. The Falcons’ last win over a ranked team was in 2016.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Aztecs stand out as the lone unbeaten team in the Mountain West and figure to improve their ranking.

UP NEXT

San Diego State: Returns home to take on Fresno State on Saturday night.

Air Force: The Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy will be on the line when Army plays the Falcons on Nov. 6 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Caption Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels rolls out for a pass against San Diego State in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Air Force wide receiver Dane Kinamon, center, celebrates with offensive tackle Mark Heistand, right, after making a touchdown as San Diego State safety Patrick McMorris looks on in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Air Force wide receiver Brandon Lewis, left, misses a pass as San Diego State cornerback Dallas Branch looks on late in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke, center, heads onto the field in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Air Force, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels, front, tosses the ball as San Diego State defensive lineman Jonah Tavai pursues in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Air Force quarterback Warren Bryan, left, looks to throw a pass as San Diego State safety Trenton Thompson drops back to defend in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption San Diego State defensive lineman Cameron Thomas, left, tackles Air Force quarterback Warren Bryan after a short gain in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Air Force wide receiver Jake Spiewak, left, pulls in a pass as San Diego State safety Trenton Thompson pursues in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski