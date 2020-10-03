No. 21 Tennessee runs streak to 8, beats Missouri 35-12

The Tigers couldn't limit the run, which opened up Tennessee's passing game for some big plays as the Vols led 21-6 at intermission.

Two fourth-and-1 conversions on the opening drive - both runs by Guarantano - were instrumental in Tennessee's 7-0 lead. Chandler capped off the 14-play, 75-yard drive with a 3-yard run. Robinson started the game 1 for 4 for no yards, opening up an opportunity for Bazelak to generate some offense in a relief role. Bazelak completed 5 of 8 passes for 72 yards in the second quarter.

That set up Missouri freshman kicker Harrison Mevis to connect on field goals from 27 and 50 yards.

LONG BOOT

Mevis' 50-yard field goal in the second quarter was the longest for Missouri since Tucker McCain connected from 57 yards in 2018. It was also the longest field goal for a freshman Tigers kicker since Jeff Jacke in 1988.

CONSISTENTLY EFFECTIVE

Gray's 20-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter allowed the sophomore to become the first Volunteer to score rushing TDs in four consecutive games since quarterback Josh Dobbs in 2016.

COVID CHANGES

Several Tennessee gameday traditions were changed because of COVID-19 protocols. There was no Vol Walk through campus before the game. The band was planted in the south end zone, with no pregame or halftime on-field opportunities.

Neyland Stadium, which can hold 102,455, was limited to just 21,159 (about 2,000 below what would have been considered a sellout) and distanced throughout.

POLL IMPLICATIONS The Vols are hoping to crack the Top 20 this week.

UP NEXT

Tennessee: Travels to No. 4 Georgia Saturday.

Missouri: Visits LSU on Saturday.