No. 21 Kentucky-Louisville men's game postponed by COVID

Kentucky head coach John Calipari signals to players during an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
Kentucky head coach John Calipari signals to players during an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
This week's men's basketball showdown between No. 21 Kentucky and archrival Louisville in Lexington has been postponed because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals’ program

This week's men's basketball showdown between No. 21 Kentucky and archrival Louisville in Lexington has been postponed because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals' program.

Louisville interim athletic director Josh Heird stated in a release that team-related activities have been paused indefinitely.

The Bluegrass rivalry matchup that was scheduled for Wednesday between the school located 80 miles apart has been played annually since the 1982-83 season. A release from Kentucky on Monday morning stated that the athletics department is seeking a replacement game for the Wildcats (8-2) for either Wednesday or Thursday at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky is coming off Saturday's 98-69 rout of North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas, a matchup rescheduled after both schools' opponents pulled out following COVID issues. Louisville lost 82-72 on Saturday at in-state rival Western Kentucky without senior center Malik Williams, who was reportedly out because of COVID protocols.

