No. 2 Purdue holds off Iowa 77-70 in Big Ten opener

Purdue led by as many as 17 before settling for a 39-26 halftime lead.

The Boilermakers shot 42% in the opening half while holding Iowa to 27%, For the game, Purdue shot 42% and Iowa 40%

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes, who were averaging 94 points in the first seven games, struggled to score early without Keegan Murray. Their previous low scoring was in Monday’s 75-74 victory at Virginia.

Purdue: The Boilermakers didn’t have their best shooting performance and committed 17 turnovers, but the rebounding edge (42-30) and 3-point advantage proved to be the difference. Purdue made 8 of 19 3s while Iowa was 5 of 21.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

For the first time in its program’s history, Purdue could move into the No. 1 spot in AP Top 25. No. 1 Duke lost to Ohio State on Tuesday night. The last time Purdue was ranked No. 2 was in 1988.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts Illinois on Monday night.

Purdue: At Rutgers on Thursday night.

Caption Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) reacts after a dunk against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Purdue guard Jaden Ivey celebrates the team's 77-70 win over Iowa in an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Purdue forward Trevion Williams celebrates after a basket against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Purdue won 77-70. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) shoots over Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy