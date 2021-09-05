No. 2 Oklahoma's defense struggles against Tulane

“You explain to the guys at halftime there’s more adversity coming, and the eyes staring back at you, and then heads are shaking, heads bobbing ‘I got you Coach,’” he said. “There’s been other instances in our past where similar things have happened.

“It’s a 60-minute football game. That team across the way is going to fight tooth and nail to find a way to get points and get themselves back in the football game. You’ve got to have respect for that.”

The Sooners, who led 40-22 early in the fourth quarter, gave up a pair of late touchdowns. Tulane had fourth-and-13 just short of midfield with just under two minutes to go when quarterback Michael Pratt ran for 12 yards and the Green Wave turned the ball over on downs.

“We always preach finishing in the fourth quarter,” Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto said. “The defense knew we needed a stop, and I feel like we did a good job rallying up before that drive happened and making sure that we could finish the game.”

Grinch was proud of the Sooners for getting that stop.

“Your logo ain’t gonna win you a game at that point,” he said. “You’ve got to go make a play and find a way, and (Tulane) ended up being a yard short. As disappointed as I may sound right now, I feel a whole lot better that we made that play as opposed to not.”

The Sooners often pressured Pratt, only to see him escape and turn losses into gains. He passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 34 yards and another score.

The Sooners sacked Pratt four times and made him fumble three times in a game that was relocated from New Orleans because of Hurricane Ida. But overall, the Sooners weren’t satisfied with their performance.

“I certainly thought we’d play a better ballgame,” Grinch said. “I did. So I’m going to be awfully disappointed in that film but awfully pleased that we found a way to win.”

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Caption Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) escapes a tackle from Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams) Credit: Alonzo Adams Credit: Alonzo Adams