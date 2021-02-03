No. 2 Baylor stays unbeaten, tops No. 6 Texas 83-69

Both teams shot better than 50% in the first half and Baylor made seven 3-pointers, three times building leads of 10 points or more.

Texas came roaring out of halftime with a 13-4 run. Jones made a 3-pointer, Matt Coleman added another and Jones finished a breakaway with a dunk that put Texas ahead 47-45.

The Bears answered in a big way.

Mitchell started with a long jumper and Flagler and Matthew Mayer made consecutive 3-pointers. Two free throws by Jared Butler and consecutive driving baskets by Mitchell quickly had Baylor back up by 10 with 12 minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears only attempted four free throws and made them all. Two came after Texas forward Greg Brown flushed a thunderous dunk but was hit with a technical. Instead of rallying the Longhorns, Jared Butler made his free throws and another quick basket put Baylor up by 10.

Texas: The Longhorns are having one of their best seasons in years but have lost three of their past four at home and likely won't challenge Baylor in the Big 12. The Longhorns showed the rust of missed games and practices as Texas had little offensive punch outside of Jones and the defense collapsed late.

UP NEXT

Baylor hosts TCU on Saturday

Texas plays at Oklahoma State on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) scores over Texas forward Royce Hamm Jr. (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Texas guard Andrew Jones (1) brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) drives to the basket past Texas guard Andrew Jones (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) celebrates a score against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay