No. 2 Baylor returns with 77-72 win to stay undefeated

Teague finished with 14 points, and Mark Vital had 15 rebounds.

It was the closest game of the season for Baylor, which had won all of its previous games by at least eight points — and had only two games decided by fewer than 10 points.

Butler hit two 3s in the first 1:15 of the second half to get Baylor within 39-38, and the Bears had the ball back after Mitchell rebounded a bad shot by Harris. They got four shots on their next possession, but couldn't get any to fall before Iowa State got the ball back on alternation possession after a held ball on another rebounds.

After coming into the game second in the Big 12 averaging 17 points, Butler had three turnovers and took only one shot before halftime.

The standout guard had some uncharacteristic mistakes, including turnover on an inbound violation right after Flo Thamba had drawn a charge to give Baylor the ball, with the crowd still buzzing from Thamba's two-handed slam.

Iowa State quickly took advantage of Butler's miscue with Bolton's short jumper off the ensuing inbound pass for a 20-8 lead.

UP NEXT

Iowa State is home against TCU on Saturday.

Baylor plays at No. 17 Kansas on Saturday, then has three makeup games in a six-day span next week.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top

Baylor head coach Scott Drew calls in a play to his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson) Credit: Jerry Larson Credit: Jerry Larson

Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) scores between Iowa State defenders Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) and Tre Jackson (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson) Credit: Jerry Larson Credit: Jerry Larson

Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) attempts a shot past Iowa State forward Javan Johnson (13) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson) Credit: Jerry Larson Credit: Jerry Larson

Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton (45) attempts a shot as Baylor guard Adam Flagler (10) looks on in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson) Credit: Jerry Larson Credit: Jerry Larson

Iowa State guard Tyler Harris (1) scores past Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson) Credit: Jerry Larson Credit: Jerry Larson

Baylor head coach Scott Drew congratulates Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) during a time out in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson) Credit: Jerry Larson Credit: Jerry Larson

Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton (45) attempts a shot between Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) and Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson) Credit: Jerry Larson Credit: Jerry Larson

Baylor guard Adam Flagler (10) shoots a 3-point shot against Iowa State in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson) Credit: Jerry Larson Credit: Jerry Larson

Baylor guard Adam Flagler (10), left, and Iowa State guard Tyler Harris (1) tie for a held ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson) Credit: Jerry Larson Credit: Jerry Larson