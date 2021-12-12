No. 2 Baylor primed for top after 57-36 win over No. 6 Nova

Top-ranked Purdue lost to Rutgers on Thursday night, clearing the way for Baylor to move up to the No. 1 spot when the new Associated Press poll comes out Monday. Baylor never made it to No. 1 in a poll during the regular season last year on the way to its national title, and last was in that spot during the 2019-20 season.

Baylor, which had to overcome a 30-23 halftime deficit in the Sweet 16 matchup, took control with an 11-0 run during a five-minute scoring drought by the Wildcats late in the first half. The Bears led 25-9 before Collin Gillespie made a drought-breaking 3-pointer.

With basically every shot contested, Villanova missed nine in a row in an early scoreless span of more than 7 1/2 minutes while the Bears only scored four points of their own.

The Wildcats missed six shots over more than five minutes during another scoreless drought in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: The previous scoring low under Wright came in a 46-40 loss to UConn on Feb. 11, 2002, in Wright’s first season. ... Gillespie, the team’s leading scorer at 17.3 points per game, scored six points. After his 3 to end a long drought with 2:48 left in the first half, he hit another 3 before the break.

Baylor: Akinjo, a senior transfer in his first season at Baylor, began his college career in the Big East at Georgetown before playing at Arizona last year. He also had five assists. ... The Bears have won 33 nonconference games in a row since November 2020, by an average margin of more than 23 points.

UP NEXT

Villanova: Plays its Big East opener at Creighton on Friday night.

Baylor: After final exams this week, the Bears play at Oregon on Saturday night.

Baylor forward Flo Thamba, left, applies the defensive pressure on Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

Villanova guard Collin Gillespie (2) reaches for the loose ball in front of Baylor guard James Akinjo (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

Villanova guard Justin Moore, left, and Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan, right, battle for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan (1) reaches for the ball in front of teammate forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, left, and Villanova forward Eric Dixon, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

ABC/ESPN basketball analyst Dick Vitale sits at midcourt prior to an NCAA college basketball game between Baylor and Villanova on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)