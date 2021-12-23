No. 19 Tennessee hands No. 6 Arizona first loss 77-73

With the Vols up 71-69, Fulkerson grabbed an offensive rebound, scored and was fouled, putting Tennessee up by four.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: Respect was a big part of what the Wildcats were seeking in their pre-Pac-12 campaign. Wins over Michigan and Illinois gave some credibility. The trip to Tennessee was supposed to be another confidence builder heading into the heart of the schedule. Arizona came into the Tennessee game No. 1 in the country in scoring (91.0 points per game), scoring margin (+28.2) and assists per game (21.8).

Tennessee: With the tough Southeastern Conference season set to commence next week, Tennessee could have used the tuneup against Memphis that was scuttled by COVID-19 on Saturday. The Vols have prided themselves on asserting their will on defense. That, and 3-point shooting, will carry them through several tough games.

UP NEXT

Arizona: The Wildcats journey to Knoxville was the start of the meat grinder portion of their schedule. After a break for Christmas, they return to action Thursday, Dec. 30 in Los Angeles for an early Pac-12 showdown with UCLA.

Tennessee: The SEC schedule starts with a bang Wednesday, Dec. 29 when they travel to face Alabama, a preseason favorite to finish high in the standings.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) dribbles as he's defended by Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Credit: Wade Payne Caption Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) dribbles as he's defended by Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Credit: Wade Payne Credit: Wade Payne

Caption Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) goes for a shot past Arizona guard Justin Kier (5) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Credit: Wade Payne Caption Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) goes for a shot past Arizona guard Justin Kier (5) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Credit: Wade Payne Credit: Wade Payne