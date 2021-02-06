No. 18 Missouri holds off frantic rally, tops No. 10 Alabama

The Tigers built their lead by outrunning the Crimson Tide in transition and outmuscling them inside. Missouri finished with 46 points in the paint.

Alabama is a volume 3-point shooting team, and when the Crimson Tide missed, Missouri started fast breaks with long rebounds. The Tigers scored 13 fast-break points in the first half and took a 44-28 lead at intermission.

It got worse before it got better for Alabama, which got 12 points apiece from Jaden Quinerly and Keon Ellis. The Crimson Tide had their chances, too, with Alex Reese and James Rojas missing dunks and the making just 12 of 21 free throws.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: Despite the loss, the Crimson Tide remain in firm control of the SEC race and have a good opportunity to pull away from the pack in the next two weeks with four straight games against teams in the bottom half of the standings.

Missouri: The Tigers, who were picked 10th in the SEC preseason poll, are alone in second place in the league. The victory over Alabama was Missouri’s third this season against a team ranked in the AP top 10 at the time of the game.

UP NEXT

Alabama: The Crimson Tide travel to South Carolina on Tuesday.

Missouri: The Tigers visit Mississippi on Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Missouri's Mitchell Smith, center, celebrates with teammates after they defeated Alabama 68-65 in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Credit: L.G. Patterson Credit: L.G. Patterson