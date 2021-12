No. 17 Pitt rolls by No. 18 Wake Forest 45-21 for ACC title

He ended last year here with four interceptions in a Duke's Mayo Bowl loss to Wisconsin, then threw for 213 yards in another four-interception performance before exiting with 8:09 left.

The third was Woods' long return that had him weaving all over the field before being stopped inside the 5 for the longest interception return in the 17-year history of the title game to set up a short TD by Israel Abanikanda.

And on the next offensive snap, Hallett jumped in front of Hartman's pass for Jaquarii Roberson and sprinted for the 19-yard return — extending the ball with his right arm as he crossed the goal line — and a 45-21 lead that all but wrapped up the title for Narduzzi's Panthers.

The game offered a departure from what had become a recent tradition: watching Clemson roll past an overmatched Coastal Division champion on the way to another league title and trip to the College Football Playoff. And going back a decade, either Clemson or Florida State had been in this game as the Atlantic Division champion before Wake Forest finally interrupted that run this year.

This game began with a high-revving show of four straight touchdown drives between the two teams, including a dazzling 58-yard scoring run by Pickett on the first in which he stutter-stepped near the 40 as though he was going to slide then took off around pulling-up defenders the rest of the way to the end zone.

Wake Forest led 21-14 when Hartman hit Taylor Morin on a contested TD catch near the left pylon. But after that, Pittsburgh's defense started getting to Hartman more often while the secondary that found itself under early duress began to hold up against those deep throws.

Sam Scarton's 41-yard field goal gave Pitt a 24-21 lead at the break, then Abanikanda scored from 12 yards out around the right side late in the third to make it a two-possession lead and send the Panthers on their way.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons just couldn't add another milestone in a what had become a special season full of them under eighth-year coach Dave Clawson, including the highest AP Top 25 ranking in program history (No. 10 in early November) and the program's best-ever start (8-0).

Pittsburgh: The Panthers had reached the ACC title game in 2018 before losing a blowout loss to Clemson. They're leaving Charlotte this time with the program's first ACC title after sharing the Big East title in 2004 and 2010.

UP NEXT

Both programs must wait to learn where they will play a bowl game.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Caption Wake Forest running back Christian Beal-Smith pushes past Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Caption Wake Forest running back Christian Beal-Smith pushes past Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Caption Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis sacks Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Credit: Jacob Kupferman Caption Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis sacks Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Credit: Jacob Kupferman Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Caption Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett passes against Wake Forest during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Credit: Jacob Kupferman Caption Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett passes against Wake Forest during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Credit: Jacob Kupferman Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Caption Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry celebrates after scoring against Pittsburgh during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Caption Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry celebrates after scoring against Pittsburgh during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Caption Wake Forest wide receiver Taylor Morin catches a touchdown pass ahead of Pittsburgh defensive back M.J. Devonshire during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Credit: Jacob Kupferman Caption Wake Forest wide receiver Taylor Morin catches a touchdown pass ahead of Pittsburgh defensive back M.J. Devonshire during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Credit: Jacob Kupferman Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Caption Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry is tackled by Pittsburgh defensive back Damarri Mathis during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Caption Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry is tackled by Pittsburgh defensive back Damarri Mathis during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson