No. 17 Miami runs past No. 18 Louisville 47-34 in ACC opener

The game was played before a sellout crowd of 12,120.

PREGAME PROTEST

About 40 protesters seeking the arrest of Louisville police in the death of Breonna Taylor during a March narcotics raid demonstrated briefly outside Cardinal Stadium before the game. A Louisville athletic spokesman said they left after kickoff and there were no arrests.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Already ranked sooner than some expected, Miami figures to move up after an impressive road win. The loss could drop Louisville or out of the poll completely.

THE TAKEAWAY

Miami: The Hurricanes scored on four consecutive drives in both halves, demonstrating their offensive dominance. King showed the passing skills expected of him after transferring from Houston, even with a 74-yard completion wiped out by a holding penalty. The defense struggled at times against the Cardinals' speedy playmakers but forced two turnovers that forced them to play catchup.

Louisville: Aiming to atone for last year’s 52-27 drubbing in south Florida, the Cardinals instead let another early lead slip away fast. The defense reverted to last season's tendency to allow big plays and appeared completely flummoxed yielding those TDs that sapped momentum after getting within a touchdown.

UP NEXT

Miami hosts in-state rival Florida State on Saturday, seeking its fourth consecutive win over the Seminoles.

Louisville visits Pittsburgh on Saturday. The Cardinals lost the previous meeting 45-34 in 2015 to fall to 8-9 against the Panthers.

