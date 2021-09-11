No. 17 Coastal Carolina wins third staight over Kansas 49-22

However, the Chants responded with White's final two touchdowns to open up a 20-point lead.

Kansas entered after snapping a 13-game losing streak in the opener and hoped to keep the momentum going on Coastal's teal blue turf.

But the Chanticleers and McCall proved too potent for first year Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold's program. They scored on three of their first four possessions and got a blocked punt for a TD by Alex Spillum to take a 28-9 lead.

McCall finished 17-of-21 passing for 245 yards. Heiligh had six catches for 122 yards, his fourth consecutive game with 100-plus receiving yards.

Spillum, a speedy, 6-foot-2, 190-pound safey, blew through the line to block the punt deep in Kansas territory. He followed the ball into the end zone and covered up for the score.

About the only mistake Coastal Carolina made was exhuberance. What looked like an interception by cornerback D'Jordan Strong was celebrated wildly by Coastal's players. An unsportsmanlike conduct flag few for excessive celebration and, when the pick was overturned on review, Kansas had the ball back and a first down.

The Jayhawks continued on a 66-yard touchdown drive for their last lead, 9-7.

Bean led Kansas with 102 yards rushing.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas: The best thing for the Jayhawks? Coastal Carolina comes off the schedule after beating Kansas the past three years. The Chants figured to be an easy takedown when the games were made, but Coastal turned this into a one-sided contest.

Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers have an offense that has looked unstoppable through two games. McCall leads the way with NFL-caliber receivers like tight end Isaiah Likely and receiver Heiligh catching everything thrown their way. White has stabalized things at tailback in place of last year's top rusher, C.J. Marable.

UP NEXT

Kansas opens Big 12 Conference play at home against Baylor on Sept. 18.

Coastal Carolina travels to Buffalo on Sept. 18.

Caption Kansas quarterback Jason Bean looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina in Conway, S.C., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Credit: Nell Redmond Credit: Nell Redmond

Caption Kansas coach Lance Leipold watches the team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina in Conway, S.C., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Credit: Nell Redmond Credit: Nell Redmond

Caption Coastal Carolina wide receiver Kameron Brown, right, catches a pass next to Kansas cornerback Jacobee Bryant during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Conway, S.C., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Credit: Nell Redmond Credit: Nell Redmond

