No. 16 UCLA pulls away early, routs No. 20 Maryland 87-60

The Terps started new coach Kevin Willard’s tenure with eight straight wins, and the last of those was an impressive home victory over Illinois. Since then, they've dropped three straight. The first two were away from home against Wisconsin and Tennessee — by a combined eight points.

But this one was noncompetitive from start to finish.

Singleton scored 18 points for UCLA, which has won six straight.

Ian Martinez had 16 for the Terrapins, who trailed by as many as 38 in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: This victory was as comprehensive as it gets. The cross-country trip and the Maryland crowd didn't seem to bother the Bruins much. UCLA finished with only four turnovers to Maryland's 16.

Maryland: The Terps had a great atmosphere for the win over Illinois, and the crowd Wednesday included Governor-elect Wes Moore. But the fans had a hard time staying energized in this one, and Maryland could probably benefit from a few easier games now.

UP NEXT

UCLA: The Bruins face No. 13 Kentucky on Saturday in New York.

Maryland: The Terps have over a week off before hosting Saint Peter's next Thursday night.

