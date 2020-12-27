No. 16 La.-Lafayette tops UTSA 31-24 in First Responder Bowl

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisiana-Lafayette: The Ragin’ Cajuns, co-champions of the Sun Belt Conference with Coastal Carolina, will finish as a ranked team for the first time, having moved the FBS in 1982. They finished with double-digit wins for the second straight season after never previously doing so.

UTSA: The Roadrunners, playing in the program’s second bowl, fell short of compiling the first four-game winning streak in the program’s nine-year history.

UP NEXT

Louisiana-Lafayette: Lewis, a senior who is 22-6 as a starter, has said he will return next season thanks to the pandemic eligibility exemption. The Ragin’ Cajuns are scheduled to open at Texas after upsetting then-No. 23 Iowa State in this year’s 2020 opener to end a 20-game losing streak against ranked opponents.

UTSA: The Roadrunners should be experienced at the offensive skill positions with Harris, a junior, and sophomore running back Sincere McCormick scheduled to return. They will open at Illinois on Sept. 4.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Louisiana linebacker Tanner Wiggins (44) can't hold onto a pass on a fake field goal in the first quarter during the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl NCAA college football game against UTSA in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen) Credit: Matt Strasen Credit: Matt Strasen

Louisiana wide receiver Kyren Lacy (2) can't hold onto a pass as UTSA cornerback Ken Robinson (21) defends in the second quarter during the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen) Credit: Matt Strasen Credit: Matt Strasen

UTSA linebacker Clarence Hicks (9) celebrates after an interception by Percy Butler (not shown) in the first quarter during the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl NCAA college football game against Louisiana in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen) Credit: Matt Strasen Credit: Matt Strasen

Louisiana running back Elijah Mitchell (15) runs through a tackle attempt by UTSA safety Rashad Wisdom in the first quarter during the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen) Credit: Matt Strasen Credit: Matt Strasen

UTSA wide receiver Zakhari Franklin (18) catches a pass in front of Louisiana cornerback Mekhi Garner (20) in the third quarter during the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen) Credit: Matt Strasen Credit: Matt Strasen