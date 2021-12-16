Virus woes cancel Ohio St-Kentucky showdown, other games

The pandemic severely disrupted college sports in 2020, though this year's football season largely came off without widespread scheduling problems. The basketball season that began in early November has now seen the number of postponements or outright cancellations grow in the past two weeks, with Tulane idling its program all week.

A men’s game at Northwestern on Saturday was canceled due to positive COVID-19 results within the DePaul program. Second-ranked Duke has scheduled a Saturday game with Loyola Maryland as a replacement for a canceled matchup with Cleveland State. The Vikings have paused team activities and also canceled a Tuesday game at Kent State due to positive tests.

On the women’s side, No. 19 Kentucky’s nonconference game against Morgan State on Friday night has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Bears’ program. The school said in a release that a makeup date was possible but has not been scheduled. The Wildcats (6-3) will host USC Upstate on Sunday.

