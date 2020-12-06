No. 12 Villanova hands No. 17 Texas first loss 68-64

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: The Wildcats won in their first trip to Texas since winning the 2018 national championship in San Antonio. They did it with clutch play from senior leaders Gillespie and Samuels that can carry teams through tight games and a huge, physical push from sophomore Robinson-Earl. Gillespie squirmed away from two defenders to snare the late inbounds pass that set up his first free throws.

Texas: The Longhorns have been impressive early but let a chance for what could have been their biggest win so far slip away. Shooting guard Andrew Jones, who Smart says is his best shooter, was a non-factor with just 5 points on 2-of-10 shooting. Coleman, the MVP of the Maui Invitational, had a key turnover after Swider's 3-pointer.

UP NEXT

Villanova plays at Georgetown on Friday in their Big East opener.

Texas hosts Texas State on Wednesday night in the Longhorns' final non-conference game before starting Big 12 play.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Villanova guard Collin Gillispie, right, looks to pass against Texas defenders Matt Coleman, left and Jericho Sims, back, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Austin, Texas. Villanova won 68-64. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Texas guard Matt Coleman dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Austin, Texas. Villanova won 68-64. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)