No. 1 Swiatek eases by Osorio; No. 3 Pegula advances

Pegula served for the match at 5-4 in the second but was broken, before regrouping to win the tiebreaker. She’ll next play Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine or Olivia Gadecki, a wild-card entry from Australia.

No. 6-seeded Maria Sakkari survived a test from the 18-year-old Russian qualifier, Diana Shnaider, before advancing 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

The left-handed Shnaider, who is scheduled to attend North Carolina State this fall, saved two match points on her own serve at 5-2 down. But Sakkari held from 0-30 in the next game.

“It was a very high level from both of us, I think she played an amazing match," Sakkari said. "She’s very young, she’s very promising. Maybe she should consider not going to college and go pro.”

In the men’s draw, the No. 15 Jannik Sinner won 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 over Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina to reach the third round.

There will be no play on the outside courts until at least 3,30 p.m. local time because of rain.

Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

