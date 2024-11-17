No. 1 Oregon rallies in 4th quarter to beat Wisconsin 16-13

Oregon’s players jumped right along with Wisconsin’s sellout crowd during the traditional playing of House of Pain’s “Jump Around” at the end of the third quarter. The Ducks then dominated the final period for a 16-13 victory Saturday night.

“We had a mindset going into the game of what that song was going to mean for us and what our reaction was going to be to it,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “Kind of like Pavlov’s dog, right? When you hear that song, it means it’s time to go.”

Atticus Sappington's 24-yard field goal broke a tie with 2:36 remaining as Oregon (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 1 College Football Playoff) outscored Wisconsin 10-0 in the fourth quarter. The Ducks also erased fourth-quarter deficits in victories over Boise State and Ohio State this season.

“It just shows the resiliency of everyone on our team,” said Jordan James who rushed for 121 yards and a tying touchdown on 25 carries.

Tawee Walker rushed for 97 yards on 20 carries for Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4) in its third straight loss. The Badgers fell to 2-15 in their last 17 games against Top 25 teams, going 0-6 mark in Luke Fickell’s two-year coaching tenure.

“They did everything we asked them to do," Fickell said. “They played the way we wanted them to play and expected them to play. We just right now have to find a way to be able to finish.”

After Sappington put Oregon ahead, Wisconsin got the ball two more times but failed to capitalize.

Wisconsin lost the ball on downs at its own 26 with 2:03 remaining. The Badgers got one last chance after Oregon couldn’t convert a fake field-goal attempt, but Jamaree Caldwell tipped Braedyn Locke’s pass and Matayo Uiagalelei picked it off at Wisconsin’s 24 with 1:32 left to seal it.

Oregon's defense helped the Ducks survive despite putting up their lowest point total since a 49-3 loss to Georgia in their 2022 season opener.

“They played their butt off all night," said Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who went 22 of 31 for 218 yards with an interception. "We put them in some bad spots, but they continued to respond.”

Oregon trailed 13-6 and faced fourth-and-9 from Wisconsin’s 41 when the fourth quarter started. Gabriel responded by rolling to his left and firing a 15-yard completion to Terrance Ferguson.

Three plays later, James ran 11 yards around the right end for a tying touchdown with 13:14 remaining.

After a 12-yard punt return from Gary Bryant Jr. gave Oregon the ball at Wisconsin’s 43 with 6:49 left, Oregon moved into position for Sappington’s go-ahead field goal. Sappington also had made field goals of 35 and 42 yards in the first half.

Oregon’s missed opportunities early caused the Ducks to fall behind.

The Ducks outgained Wisconsin 152-minus-3 through the first three series by each teams, but they only had a 6-0 lead to show for it. Oregon wasted a scoring opportunity in the opening period when Nyzier Fourqurean picked off Gabriel’s pass on first-and-goal from the 9.

Wisconsin took a 10-6 lead on Locke’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Will Pauling with 25 seconds left in the first half. Locke was 12 of 28 for 96 yards.

The Badgers extended their lead to 13-6 on Nathanial Vakos’ 35-yard field goal in the third quarter after an ineligible man downfield penalty wiped out a 6-yard touchdown pass from Locke to Vinny Anthony.

But the Badgers wouldn’t get another first down the rest of the night, enabling Oregon to rally.

“We talked about thow the most physical team's got a chance to win this game,” Lanning said. “And I thought we were the more physical team, certainly in the second half.”

The takeaway

Oregon: One week after breaking Case Keenum's NCAA record for career total touchdowns, Gabriel didn't run or pass for a touchdown. James and defense were good enough for Oregon to overcome a subpar performance from the sixth-year quarterback. Oregon also withstood injuries that prevented star defensive end Jordan Burch or leading receiver Tez Johnson from playing.

Wisconsin: The Badgers have led three Top 25 opponents at halftime but were unable to close the deal in any of those games. They blew halftime leads over then-No. 13 Southern California and then-No. 3 Penn State by getting outscored by a combined 49-3 in the second half of those games.Adds quotes from each coach. Wisconsin maintained its lead into the fourth quarter this time but ultimately came up short again.

Poll implications

Oregon figures to maintain the No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 and the College Football Playoff standings.

Up next

Oregon has next week off before closing its regular-season schedule Nov. 30 by hosting Washington. Wisconsin visits Nebraska on Nov. 23.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

