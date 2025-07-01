No. 1 Jannik Sinner off to winning start at Wimbledon with rout of Luca Nardi

Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates winning his first round men's singles match against Luca Nardi of Italy during at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates winning his first round men's singles match against Luca Nardi of Italy during at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
1 hour ago
LONDON (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner got his Wimbledon campaign off to an ideal start by beating Luca Nardi 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 in an all-Italian matchup on Tuesday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, who lost a five-set French Open final to Carlos Alcaraz, is in search of his first Wimbledon title. He was a semifinalist at the All England Club in 2023.

“First matches are never easy so I'm very happy about my performance,” he said in his on-court interview. “It's a new tournament, new chances, new challenges. You have one opponent at a time.”

Sinner will play Aleksandar Vukic of Australia in the second round.

Jannik Sinner of Italyserves the ball to Luca Nardi of Italy during their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Jannik Sinner of Italy shakles hands after winning his first round men's singles match against Luca Nardi of Italy during at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

