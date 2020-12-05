No. 1 Gonzaga vs No. 2 Baylor slam dunked over virus tests

“There are much greater issues in this world than not being able to play a basketball game, so we’re going to continue praying for everyone who has been affected by this pandemic.”

The teams said they consulted with the Indiana State Health Commissioner, the Marion County Public Health Director and both team physicians before making the decision. The coaches hope to reschedule the game though there were no details about when or where.

Gonzaga and Baylor arrived in Indianapolis this week for the Jimmy V Classic. The Bulldogs (3-0) beat the Mountaineers 87-82. Baylor (3-0) pulled away late to defeat No. 5 Illinois 82-69 in Wednesday's second game.

Both teams spent the next three nights in Indy, preparing for a game that could have taken place last March — if COVID hadn't forced the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament — or could happen again this March in Indy.

“Scott and I talked about this a lot this past summer," Few said Wednesday. “We thought this was the right thing to do. We both knew we would have highly rated teams and we knew we had to find a place and time to play it. To have it here in Indianapolis, the home of the Final Four makes it special. They (the Bears) are good, really, really good. They were really good last year and now they’re older and they’re hungrier. They’re March ready already in November."

But even if they had played Saturday, it wouldn't have been quite as the coaches envisioned.

The newly renovated Bankers Life Fieldhouse hosted three top 20 games this week — No. 7 Kansas beat No. 20 Kentucky on Tuesday in the Champions Classic. All three were played in front of empty seats, without cardboard cutouts in the stands. The only crowd noise came from music piped in during timeouts.

It made an impact.

Coach Bill Self said when the Jayhawks arrived for practice Monday, they first had to mop dust off the court. The game was so quiet, conversations between the coaches and referees or coaches and players could be heard in the second deck of the arena. Self compared it to a scrimmage.

It was better Wednesday. The raucous reactions from the Illinois and Baylor benches created the energy that had been lacking.

Drew, who missed Baylor’s first two games this season after contracting COVID and returned Wednesday, appreciated the bench noise.

“The coaching staff did a great job preparing me for what it would be like," Drew said. “But you walk in and it’s like a scrimmage. It’s a big-time game and yet it feels like a practice or a scrimmage. People being around people, you get energized by it. I thought our bench was really outstanding. Just really, really good."

The postponement comes amid a spike in COVID cases around Indiana.

The state health department reported Saturday that an additional 7,793 cases and 78 deaths had been confirmed since Friday. More than 375,000 residents have been diagnosed with the virus and 5,910 have died since the start of the pandemic. Another 297 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnosis in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

AP Sports Writer Stephen Hawkins in Dallas contributed.

A sign outside of Bankers Life Fieldhouse shows the display for the Gonzaga vs. Baylor basketball game that was scheduled to play in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Indianapolis. The game was canceled due to COVID.

The lobby of Bankers Life FIeldhouse is empty before a scheduled NCAA college basketball game between Baylor and Gonzaga, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Indianapolis. The game was cancelled due to COVID.