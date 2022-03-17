No. 1 Gonzaga comes alive late to race past Georgia St 93-72

Gonzaga led 64-58 when Holmgren scored on a putback and Nolan Hickman blocked a shot and scored in transition. Six points from Timme quickly pushed the lead to 16.

By the time Georgia State scored again with five minutes left, the Panthers trailed by 22 and the dream of the second 16-over-1 upset in tournament history had fizzled.

Gonzaga coach Mark Few warned that in his view Georgia State didn’t fit the typical profile of a No. 16 seed. The Sun Belt Conference Tournament champion entered the tournament on a 10-game winning streak and had one loss since Jan. 27.

Even when Timme scored 10 points in the first six minutes of the second half, the Panthers hung around thanks to the shooting of Justin Roberts, Williams and Allen.

Eventually, the Panthers started missing and Gonzaga’s stars kept scoring. Foul trouble also caught up with Georgia State as Kaleb Scott committed his fifth foul with 10:26 left, one of three interior players to foul out for the Panthers.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia State: Making their fifth NCAA Tournament appearance, the Panthers simply didn’t have the interior bodies to match the Bulldogs. It didn’t help when forward Eliel Nsoseme went down clutching his left knee in the latter portion of the first half. Nsoseme was down on the court for several minutes slapping the floor and yelling in discomfort before eventually walking to the locker room.

Gonzaga: Foul shooting will be something to watch for the Bulldogs. Gonzaga was 9 of 19 in the first half and 16 of 30 for the game. The Zags had been solid for most of the season, shooting 73% as a team.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga will face a dangerous Memphis team that bounced back from a rough start to the season.

Caption Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, center, drives between Georgia State guard Kane Williams (12) and guard Collin Moore, right, during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Caption Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, left, talks with Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) as Timme leaves the game against Georgia State during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Caption Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman (11) reacts after a shot against Georgia State during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Caption Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, center, shoots as Georgia State's Ja'Heim Hudson (15) defends during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Caption Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren (34) moves the ball against Georgia State during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Caption Georgia State head coach Rob Lanier calls to his team during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Gonzaga, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Caption Georgia State guard Justin Roberts (2) reacts after a shot against Gonzaga during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer