8-time Wimbledon champ Federer loses quarterfinal to Hurkacz

If Djokovic beats Shapovalov and then goes on to claim a sixth Wimbledon title — and third in a row — on Sunday, that would allow the 34-year-old from Serbia to tie Federer and Nadal with 20 Slam trophies.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Poland's Hubert Hurkacz reacts during the men's singles quarterfinals match against Switzerland's Roger Federer on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a return to Hungary's Marton Fucsovics during the men's singles quarterfinals match on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth
Canada's Denis Shapovalov celebrates after defeating Russia's Karen Khachanov during the men's singles quarterfinals match on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Credit: Alastair Grant
Credit: Alastair Grant
Hungary's Marton Fucsovics celebrates winning a point against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's singles quarterfinals match on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Credit: Alberto Pezzali
Credit: Alberto Pezzali
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Hungary's Marton Fucsovics during the men's singles quarterfinals match on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Credit: Alberto Pezzali
Credit: Alberto Pezzali
Hungary's Marton Fucsovics waves as he leaves the court after the men's singles quarterfinals match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays during the men's singles quarterfinals match against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Credit: Alberto Pezzali
Credit: Alberto Pezzali
Hungary's Marton Fucsovics celebrates winning a point against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's singles quarterfinals match on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Credit: Alberto Pezzali
Credit: Alberto Pezzali
Canada's Denis Shapovalov, right, greets Russia's Karen Khachanov at the end of the men's singles quarterfinals match on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Credit: Alastair Grant
Credit: Alastair Grant
Canada's Denis Shapovalov celebrates after defeating Russia's Karen Khachanov during the men's singles quarterfinals match on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Credit: Alastair Grant
Credit: Alastair Grant
Canadian fans cheer as Denis Shapovalov breaks Karen Khachanov's serve in the fifth set during the men's singles quarterfinals match on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Credit: Alastair Grant
Credit: Alastair Grant
Canada's Denis Shapovalov celebrates breaking Russia's Karen Khachanov's serve in the fifth set during the men's singles quarterfinals match on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Credit: Alastair Grant
Credit: Alastair Grant
Russia's Karen Khachanov celebrates after winning the third set against Canada's Denis Shapovalov during the men's singles quarterfinals match on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Credit: Alastair Grant
Credit: Alastair Grant