No. 1 Alabama-LSU, No. 5 Texas A&M-Tennessee postponed

Texas A&M said it has three active COVID-19 cases, including two people who traveled with the team to South Carolina last week.

"The nature of away game travel (flights, meals, lodging, locker room, etc.) naturally leads to an increase in the number of student-athletes, coaches and staff who meet the criteria for mandatory quarantine based on contact tracing guidelines," Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said.

On Monday, No. 24 Auburn's game at Mississippi State was postponed because of COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing within the Bulldogs' program. That game has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.

Then on Tuesday, Auburn paused team activities after nine players and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Auburn also has “a handful of close contact” cases having to quarantine, in addition to the positive tests, coach Gus Malzahn said. He didn’t give a specific number or say which positions had been hardest hit.

Auburn, which is coming off an open date, is next scheduled to host Tennessee on Nov. 21.

It was also confirmed Tuesday that Arkansas coach Sam Pittman will miss the Razorbacks’ game at No. 6 Florida on Saturday after having two positive COVID-19 tests. Pittman first tested positive Sunday and has reported no symptoms. SEC protocols require him to isolate for at least 10 days. Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will serve as head coach against Florida.

In the American Athletic Conference, Navy's game at Memphis on Saturday was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests at the Naval Academy.

The total number of games involving FBS programs that have been canceled or postponed since Aug. 26 is 52.

Alabama-LSU is typically one of the most anticipated games of the college football season. Last year, the Tigers broke an eight-game long losing streak in the series and won a thriller in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, that propelled them to an SEC championship and national title.

The matchup has lost its luster this season, with LSU stumbling to a 2-3 record and Alabama favored by more than three touchdowns.

This year's game was scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. EST and be broadcast by CBS, following the network's coverage of the Masters. The pandemic forced the golf major to be postponed from April. Now CBS will not carry an SEC game this weekend.

Alabama's next game is Nov. 21 at home against Kentucky.

It’s the second week in a row that Navy had a game postponed because of positive coronavirus tests at the Academy and the subsequent quarantine of student-athletes. The Midshipmen were scheduled to host Tulsa last weekend before that game was called off.

Navy has not been on the field since Nov. 2 and has not had a regular practice since Oct. 29.

The American has not announced potential makeup dates for Saturday’s game or the Tulsa-Navy game. Memphis and Navy do not share a common open date through the rest of the season.

The AAC did announce that a previously rescheduled game between No. 7 Cincinnati and Tulsa will be played Friday, Dec. 4, instead of Saturday, Dec. 5.

___

AP Sports Writer David Ginsburg in Baltimore contributed to this report.