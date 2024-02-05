NLRB regional official decides Dartmouth men's basketball players are employees of the school

The NCAA and universities across the country have been steadfast in insisting that their athletes are students, not employees.

The school can still appeal the regional director’s decision to the national board; that’s what happened when members of the Northwestern football team held a union election in 2014. In case of appeal, the ballots would be impounded pending a ruling.

The Northwestern ballots were destroyed after the NLRB, which only governs private employers, decided that allowing the football players at the only private school in the Big Ten would upset the labor market in the conference. It did not address the question of whether the players were employees. All eight Ivy League schools are private.

There is also a complaint before a different NLRB body in California that claims football and basketball players at Southern California should be deemed employees.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball