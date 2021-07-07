Nissan CEO tells Tokyo court Carlos Ghosn had too much power

“The Nissan brand was tarnished, the workers were demoralized, and trust for management has been lost,” he said.

Uchida said an atmosphere of fear prevailed at the company, with staff believing that challenging Ghosn carried serious risks.

Ghosn was sent to Nissan by its French alliance partner Renault about two decades ago, helping to revive a company on the brink of bankruptcy. From about 2014, he became less collaborative and the company began to chase sales volume, setting overly ambitious goals, Uchida said.

The accusation that Ghosn stayed at Nissan's helm for too long is at odds with Kelly's insistence that the company was trying to find legal ways to pay Ghosn and prevent him from leaving for a rival automaker. Ghosn took a huge pay cut when the disclosure of big executive salaries became required in Japan in 2010.

Uchida became chief executive and president in 2019. He worked at major Japanese trading company Nissho Iwai Corp. before joining Nissan in 2003, when Nissho Iwai merged with another trading company, Nichimen, later becoming Sojitz Corp.

Uchida's predecessor, Hiroto Saikawa, resigned after he became embroiled in a scandal of his own, also related to under-reported compensation. Saikawa has not been charged.

Nissan has promised to strengthen its corporate governance and auditing checks to prevent a recurrence of any financial wrongdoing.

Ghosn has accused other top Nissan executives of plotting to force him out of the company due to fears he might push for Renault, which owns 43% of Nissan, to gain more control over the Japanese automaker.

Nissan executives have testified at the trial that this was a concern.

The alliance of Renault, Nissan and smaller automaker Mitsubishi Motor Corp. shares technology, auto parts and production plants. That makes Nissan and Renault nearly inseparable, according to industry experts.

It’s unclear when the panel of three judges will hand down their verdict in the trial. It could take months. The maximum penalty Kelly could face is 15 years in prison.

