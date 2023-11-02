Nippon Steel drops patent lawsuit against Toyota in name of partnership

Nippon Steel has dropped its lawsuit against Toyota over a patent for a technology used in electric motors, saying wrangling among Japanese companies was not beneficial to keep the nation competitive

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By YURI KAGEYAMA – Associated Press
36 minutes ago
X

TOKYO (AP) — Nippon Steel Corp. has dropped its lawsuit against Toyota Motor Corp. over a patent for a technology used in electric motors, saying wrangling among Japanese companies was not beneficial to keep the nation competitive.

Toyota and Nippon Steel see their partnership as critical in the Japanese auto industry.

Japan’s top steelmaker said in a statement Thursday that such internal disputes were not fitting for a period of uncertainty and rapid change toward “carbon neutrality,” referring to the recent rush to develop electric vehicles.

The lawsuit over intellectual property demanding compensation for damages totaling 20 billion yen ($133 million) was filed in Tokyo District Court in October 2021.

Tokyo-based Nippon Steel said it is still suing Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., or Baosteel, a Chinese steelmaker that produces and supplies the steel that it alleges violates the patent.

The lawsuit against Toyota, Japan's biggest automaker, was related to steel sheets used in electric vehicle motors and manufactured by Baosteel.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on X, formerly Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

In Other News
1
Diplomatic efforts to pause fighting gain steam as Israeli ground...
2
Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Arizona...
3
Iga Swiatek says female tennis players are united as they seek...
4
Stock market today: Asian shares surge on hopes the Federal Reserve’s...
5
Lakers hold off Clippers 130-125 in OT to snap an 11-game losing streak...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top