Nine pardoned pro-independence Catalan leaders to walk free

Despite polls showing that much of Spain's public is against the pardons, Sánchez has defended them, arguing that they are popular in Catalonia and that freeing the separatists will be a fresh start for relations between central and regional authorities.

The political division was on display Wednesday during a government control session at the nation's parliament.

Conservative opposition leader Pablo Casado called for the prime minister's resignation for issuing the pardons without consulting lawmakers. The leader of the Popular Party also accused Sánchez of lying because the Socialist leader had vowed not to make concessions to separatists when he came to power.

Jordi Pina, lawyer of Catalan separatist leaders jailed for sedition talks to the media outside Lledoners prison in Sant Joan de Vilatorrada, near Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Nine Catalan separatist leaders jailed for sedition are eyeing freedom, after Spain's Cabinet pardoned them in the hope of starting what Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called a much-needed reconciliation in the country's restive northeast. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu) Credit: Joan Mateu Credit: Joan Mateu