Nimmo, Canha on IL after Mets coach tests positive

Versatile second baseman Jeff McNeil moved to left field in Canha's place, and Travis Jankowski started for Nimmo in center. Robinson Canó played second base.

Canha missed out on his first home opener with the Mets after signing a $26.5 million, two-year contract as a free agent in November. He batted .381 (8 for 21) with four walks on New York's 5-2 road trip to begin the season.

Nimmo, who had homered in consecutive games, may have missed his final home opener with the Mets — he can become a free agent next offseason. The sharp-eyed leadoff hitter was 8 for 24 (.333) with six runs and four walks on the road trip to Washington and Philadelphia.

“It's part of life in the 2020s, let alone baseball,” Showalter said. “We all kind of depend on each other to do the right thing.”

To replace them on the active roster, the Mets recalled outfielder Nick Plummer from Triple-A Syracuse and selected infielder Matt Reynolds from Syracuse.

“That's why you prepare for these things,” Showalter said. “Got a couple other people standing by in case we need it.”

