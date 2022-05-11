journal-news logo
Nikola Jokic captures 2nd straight NBA MVP title

FILE - Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles the ball up the court against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Monday, April 18, 2022. Jokic has won his second consecutive Most Valuable Player award after a season in which he finished with numbers never before seen in NBA history, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Monday, May 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

FILE - Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles the ball up the court against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Monday, April 18, 2022. Jokic has won his second consecutive Most Valuable Player award after a season in which he finished with numbers never before seen in NBA history, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Monday, May 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Nation & World
By PAT GRAHAM, Associated Press
26 minutes ago
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic has earned a second straight NBA Most Valuable Player trophy to become the second consecutive international player to win two in a row

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic earned a second straight NBA Most Valuable Player trophy Wednesday to become the second consecutive international player to win two in a row.

The 27-year-old from Sombor, Serbia, averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists to take home MVP honors. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo — who hails from Greece — earned the title in 2019 and 2020.

International players finished 1-2-3 in this year’s MVP voting. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, who led the league in scoring average, finished runner-up and Antetokounmpo was third. Devin Booker of Phoenix wound up fourth.

