Nigeria’s president directs conditional end to Twitter ban

Many Nigerians, mostly young people, have been finding a way around the ban by turning to virtual private network (VPN) apps, but many corporate entities and businesses — some of which the Nigerian economy relies on — have complied with the directive.

As the telecommunications access blockade continues so it has had an economic cost for Africa’s most populous country, with more than 64 million young people. According to NetBlocks, which estimates the cost of internet shutdowns worldwide, Nigeria could be losing N103.1 million ($251,000) in every hour of the blockade, which has now lasted more than 100 days.

In addition to registering and paying tax in Nigeria, Buhari said some of the other conditions upon which telecommunications companies will once again grant access to Twitter in Nigeria are “national security” and local content on the social network.

He did not explain how that will play out but added that the country remains committed to “ensuring that digital companies use their platform to enhance the lives of our citizens, respect Nigeria’s sovereignty, cultural values and promote online safety.”

A West African court, which had restrained the Nigerian government from prosecuting people still using Twitter, has adjourned until January 2022 for a decision on the matter.