Nigeria's police order massive mobilization after unrest

The scenes in Nigeria have struck a chord with the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States, and the shootings by soldiers sparked immediate international condemnation.

By not taking action against security forces, some Nigerians have warned, the president could inspire further abuses.

The new police order came even as a 24-hour curfew loosened for the first time Saturday in Lagos, a city of some 20 million where glittering wealth and grinding poverty are in sharp contrast, inflaming grievances over inequality and corruption.

The police inspector general “enjoins law-abiding citizens not to panic but rather join forces with police ... to protect their communities from the criminal elements,” the statement said.

It struck a tougher tone than a police statement Friday that said the inspector general told visiting lawmakers and oversight officials that “the force is more than ever before committed to police reforms and ensuring a safe and secure environment for all to live and thrive devoid of any violation of their fundamental human rights.”

Reforms include strengthening internal discipline and conducting psychological exams for members of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad whose heavy-handed activities sparked the public protests, Friday's statement said.

Elsewhere in Lagos, some youth took to the streets again Saturday, but this time to clean up some of the debris after the turmoil. Charred vehicles remained in some parts of the city.

“A lot of harm has happened to people’s business and our heart goes out to them,” said one volunteer, Monica Dede.

As for the way forward in Nigeria, she said, “we will still be heard, we will not be shut up, we will definitely push for what we believe in as the youths of Nigeria. We are part of the system, we are part of this governance.”

___

Bashir Adigun in Abuja, Nigeria contributed.

Volunteers sweep burnt out tyres on the roads in Lagos Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Nigeria's president says 51 civilians have been killed in unrest following days of peaceful protests over police abuses, and he blames "hooliganism" for the violence while asserting that security forces have used "extreme restraint."(AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

