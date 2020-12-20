Nigeria's freed schoolboys reunite with parents after ordeal

“Fear gripped me when they said if they ever see us in school again, that they will kill us,” said freed Kankara student, Usman Mohammad Rabiu. “I was seriously afraid.”

The 13-year-old boy told how the students were forced at gunpoint to trek several miles through the bush, without food or water. His feet had sores from the hike across the tough terrain. He said his feet were so painful that he couldn't walk and he was helped by an older boy who carried him on his back. He said he does not want to go back to school.

“The reason why I’ll not go back to school is because I am thinking if I go back to school the bandits will kill me and then I’ll not see my parents again," said Usman. “That’s the reason why I will not go back again.”

After being released by their captors, the schoolboys were bused to Katsina, the provincial capital, where they met with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday. The president appeared to minimize the traumatic abduction, telling the boys they should not be deterred in life by “this little difficulty.”

Another abduction of more than 80 students happened Saturday night in an area nearby, but the pupils were quickly rescued by security forces after a fierce gun battle, police announced Sunday.

Saturday night’s attempted kidnapping took place in Dandume, about 64 kilometers (40 miles) from Kankara, the town where the earlier kidnapping of schoolboys occurred.