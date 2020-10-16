Nigeria's anti-police brutality protests block major roads

The largely peaceful protesters have been attacked in recent days by gangs armed with guns, knives, clubs, and machetes. The protesters say they are determined to continue and charge that the attackers are backed by the police, according to reports in the local press.

Nigeria's military issued a warning against “subversive elements and troublemakers,” saying the army would “maintain law and order, and deal with any situation decisively.”

Authorities in the capital have called for an end to all protests in the city, saying the gatherings risk spreading COVID-19 but a protester in Abuja said they are ignoring the order.

“If they are sincere, they would have banned the crowded rallies politicians have been holding,” protester John Uche told The Associated Press.

People hold banners as they demonstrate on the street to protest against police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday Oct. 15, 2020. Protests against Nigeria's police continued to rock the country for the eighth straight day Thursday as demonstrators marched through the streets of major cities, blocking traffic and disrupting business. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba