Nigerian leader ‘distressed’ after 23 travelers slain on bus

“I extend deep condolences to the families of the victims as I assure that the security agencies will continue to give their all to bring to an end the operations of these despicable people,” Buhari said.

The armed groups often target communities where they outnumber and outgun security operatives. They mostly consist of young men from the Fulani ethnic group, who had traditionally worked as nomadic cattle herders but are caught up in a decades-long conflict with Hausa farming communities over access to water and grazing land.

In late November, Nigeria designated them a terrorist organization and authorities promised that will create new chances to prosecute the gunmen, who are rarely charged in court.

In condemning the latest attack in Sokoto, where nearly 100 people have been killed in the last three months, state police commissioner Kamaldeen Okunola promised that “strategies are on to make sure that this will not happen again.”