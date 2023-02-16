Nigerian leader defends currency swap as pain, protests grow

The West African country is heavily reliant on cash and only 45% of adults owned a bank account as of 2021, according to the World Bank. The limited supply has forced people to wait in line at banks all day and night to try to withdraw cash only enough to last them a day.

On Wednesday, weeklong protests against the cash shortage crisis further escalated in Nigeria’s southern region where two banks were set ablaze and major roads were blocked, halting commercial activities. In Edo state, police fired tear gas at demonstrators as they attacked bank facilities.

In addition to the pain of continued fuel scarcity in major cities across Nigeria, many businesses also have been forced to close, further squeezing the informal economy — ranging from agriculture to street trade — that is key to economic growth.

Buhari urged against “violence capable of disrupting the electoral processes” in the election that would see Africa’s most populous country elect a new president after his second and final term.

“Unscrupulous officials in the banking industry” sabotaging the court-contested monetary policy by hoarding new currency notes must be prosecuted, said Buhari, who extended the use of the old 200 naira note until April 10. “I am deeply pained and sincerely sympathize with you all over these unintended outcomes.”