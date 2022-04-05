Nigerian atheist jailed for blasphemy over Facebook posts

Bala “expressed frustration over the delay in his trial,” Bala’s lawyer James Ibori told AP. “He thinks the judge is compromised … and that he would rather just have closure."

Bala was tried in a secular court but could have risked a death sentence in Nigeria’s Islamic courts that operate in other parts of the country's north.

Bala's prolonged stay in prison and eventual conviction caused anger among some Nigerians and activists who accused authorities of a flawed prosecution process. He should not have been charged under Kano state law, his lawyer Ibori said, because “he was not in Kano when the offense was allegedly committed.”

While in prison, Bala had been denied access to health care, kept in solitary confinement and forced “to worship the Islamic way,” his lawyer has told AP. The Kano state government denied any wrongdoing in the trial and said the judgment could be appealed.

With Bala’s conviction, humanists and nonbelievers in Nigeria are “now potential criminals … who can easily be thrown into jail just for expressing their views," said Igwe of the Humanist Association. “Humanists have become endangered citizens of Nigeria.”