Nigeria extremists still ‘very dangerous,’ says UN official

Nigeria's military continues to try to quell the violence especially in northeastern Borno state and the Lake Chad region, but the conflict has continued year after year.

The faction allied with the Islamic State group this week released a video showing dozens of child fighters training in open fields and being taught in classrooms. The video is a “clear” message that the extremists “are here to stay” and “a new generation is coming,” according to Vincent Foucher of the International Crisis Group.

Nigeria's security forces have also beefed up their air capacity “which means it is difficult for (the Islamic State offshoot) to get away with the large attacks it carried out two or three years ago,” Foucher added.

The U.N. humanitarian chief said it's not clear when displaced populations will be able to return to their homes, although it is a crucial goal so that people are given hope "that maybe it’s not an indefinite exile from their villages.”

For 2022, the U.N. estimates Nigeria's northeast will need development assistance of more than $1 billion in addition to government spending, he said. The funds are needed to provide food and healthcare to the millions of people displaced and to those who remain at their homes but are vulnerable to attacks. Nigerian officials “understand this is not a quick fix," said Griffiths after meetings with government authorities.

Beyond the northeast, the northwest and central parts of Nigeria are experiencing violent attacks carried out by armed groups who had traditionally worked as nomadic cattle herders and are caught up in a decades-long conflict with Hausa farming communities over access to water and grazing land.

Nigeria's fight against extremists "can’t be won on the battlefield,” said the U.N. official, who urged more community development efforts.

“You win civil wars in the minds of the people who live there," said Griffiths. "If you don’t have the communities on your side, it doesn’t really matter how much else you’ve got on your side. You won’t make peace.”