Nigeria building collapse deaths climb to 36, dozens missing

The 21-story luxury apartment building that was being built toppled Monday while construction workers were on the site, some of whom were artisans who started work that day.

It’s unknown how many people could still be trapped inside the rubble, but one construction worker at the scene had estimated that 100 people were working there when it collapsed, meaning that 55 people could still be missing.

Segun Akande of the Nigerian Red Cross has told The AP that though rescue efforts continue, “the chances are very slim; very, very slim," that survivors remain.

When the building collapsed, it took about 3 hours for officials to launch the rescue effort. That angered families and residents who further complained that the search for survivors is not fast enough, despite the use of four excavators, life-detecting tools, water and oxygen. Rescue workers are fatigued.

The governor of Lagos has given an independent panel 30 days to unravel the cause of the accident and whether the project developers had fully complied with building laws. The six-member panel is also to examine whether there were any lapses by state regulators in overseeing the project.

“We feel a lot of concerns of family members. People are indeed upset," Governor Sanwo-Olu told those present at the site on Wednesday. “I can assure you we are doing everything,” he said, promising that criminal charges will be filed against those indicted in the disaster.

Building collapses in Nigeria are frequent, including in Lagos which recorded four such accidents last year, resulting in five casualties including three children. Authorities continued to face immense pressure over the latest incident amid accusations that they failed to heed previous warnings and adopt past recommendations.

“I think there is only one material testing laboratory in Lagos today. Recommendations were made over 10 years ago, let’s have other certified laboratory testing places,” said David Majekodunmi, chairman of the Lagos chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Architects.

Caption A relative of a missing person cries at the site of a collapsed 21-story apartment building under construction in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The number of bodies recovered at the site of the building that collapsed in Nigeria has risen to 21, the Lagos governor said Wednesday, admitting that the search and rescue mission is "still a very difficult, a very long procedure." On day three of the search operation at the Ikoyi area of Lagos, excavators combed through the pile of debris while oxygen and water were intermittently pumped into the rubble as the search continues. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

Caption Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, centre, visit the site of a collapsed 21-story apartment building under construction in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The number of bodies recovered at the site of the building that collapsed in Nigeria has risen to 21, the Lagos governor said Wednesday, admitting that the search and rescue mission is "still a very difficult, a very long procedure." On day three of the search operation at the Ikoyi area of Lagos, excavators combed through the pile of debris while oxygen and water were intermittently pumped into the rubble as the search continues.(AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

Caption Rescue workers search for survivors in the rubble of the collapsed 21-story apartment building under construction in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The 21-story luxury apartment building under construction toppled Monday and it took several hours for officials to launch the rescue effort. Authorities have arrested the property's owner, according to media reports, saying that his building permit only allowed for a 15-story structure. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

Caption Families of missing people wait for news at the site of a collapsed 21-story apartment building under construction in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The number of bodies recovered at the site of the building that collapsed in Nigeria has risen to 21, the Lagos governor said Wednesday, admitting that the search and rescue mission is "still a very difficult, a very long procedure." On day three of the search operation at the Ikoyi area of Lagos, excavators combed through the pile of debris while oxygen and water were intermittently pumped into the rubble as the search for life continues. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

Caption Families of people who are missing wait for news at the site of a collapsed 21-story apartment building under construction in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The number of bodies recovered at the site of the building that collapsed in Nigeria has risen to 21, the Lagos governor said Wednesday, admitting that the search and rescue mission is "still a very difficult, a very long procedure." On day three of the search operation at the Ikoyi area of Lagos, excavators combed through the pile of debris while oxygen and water were intermittently pumped into the rubble as the search continues. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba