Nigeria-born designer Joy Meribe opens Milan Fashion Week

The collection featured tiered and ruffled skirts and jackets with built-in capes that were both regal, as seen in an off-shoulder dress sweeping the ground, and hip, including a mini day-dresses and shoulder-baring tunic. Textiles were an explosion of bright yellow against sky blue, with tropic prints featuring thatched cottages against flourishing banana trees, which Meribe said was meant to celebrate a return to more normality.

“We have passed from a dark moment, and I wanted to create something full of hope and light, the joy of restarting,’’ she said backstage.

The initiative that launched Meribe opened its second edition this fashion week, an all-female group of designers working in Italy with roots in Togo, Morocco, Haiti, Cuba and India, following last year’s “Fab Five” inaugural class of all African-born designers.

“There is movement happening,’’ said Buchanan, the American designer behind the Sansovino 6 label. “Of course everything takes time, but it takes somehow an industry to get used to the idea that these are talents like any other.”

To point, they have created a database of more than 3,000 fashion professionals with diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds living in Italy, including designers, merchandisers, photographers and stylists, with the aim of putting to rest the notion that diverse talents weren’t available in Italy.

But even while marking progress on diversity being made in the industry, organizers said that a racist incident at a four-star hotel in Milan aimed at this year’s “Fab Five” underlined the work still ahead.

Ngonmo said that she was checking into the hotel with the five women when the desk clerks rudely dismissed routine requests by paying guests, indicating that they didn't belong there. She posted the incident on social media and later spoke with management, who apologized and fired the two workers responsible.

“They dehumanized us, taking away our humanity and treating us like animals. It is really, really bad,’’ Ngonmo said.

Jean said the incident “is the proof that everything we are doing today, more than ever, needs to be done. It is a necessity.”

A model wears a creation of Joy Meribe's Spring Summer 2022 collection, unveiled during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.

Model Tina Izac wears a creation of Joy Meribe's Spring Summer 2022 collection, unveiled during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.

A model wears a creation of Joy Meribe's Spring Summer 2022 collection, unveiled during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.

A model wears a creation of Joy Meribe's Spring Summer 2022 collection, unveiled during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.

Designer Joy Meribe is overcome by emotion at the end of her Spring Summer 2022 collection, unveiled during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.

A model wears a creation of Joy Meribe's Spring Summer 2022 collection in the backstage of the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

A model wears a creation of Joy Meribe's Spring Summer 2022 collection, unveiled during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

A model wears a creation of Joy Meribe's Spring Summer 2022 collection, unveiled during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.

Fashion designer Nyny poses in front her creations, part of the Black Lives Matter Spring Summer 2022 collective fashion event, unveiled during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

Fashion designer Nyny touches her creation, part of the Black Lives Matter Spring Summer 2022 collective fashion event, unveiled during the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

Fashion designer Judith poses in front of her creations, part of the Black Lives Matter Spring Summer 2022 collective fashion event, unveiled during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

Fashion designer Sheetal, reflected in a mirror, adjusts her creations, part of the Black Lives Matter Spring Summer 2022 collective fashion event, unveiled during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

Fashion designer Zineb touches her creations, part of the Black Lives Matter Spring Summer 2022 collective fashion event, unveiled during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.