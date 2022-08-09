Nigeria arrests men suspected of deadly church attack

“We have arrested those behind the dastardly act in Owo,” General Leo Irabor, Nigeria's Chief of Defense Staff, said in a meeting with local media, according to the Abuja-based Daily Trust newspapers.

Neither Irabor nor the police who confirmed the arrest to The Associated Press provided further details into the development. The Nigerian general however said investigations are still ongoing and “in due course, the world will see them and others who are behind other daring attacks in the country.”